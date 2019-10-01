|
MCLARIN, MD, Calvin W. Dr. Calvin Wayne McLarin died on August 29, 2019 after a journey with Dementia with Lewy Bodies. Dr. McLarin was born in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late George and Myrtis Young McLarin. He was the youngest of their five children, preceded in death by his sisters, Vivian Booker and Geraldine Jones; and his brother, George W. McLarin. He is survived by his sister, Verna Banks. A Memorial Service for Dr. McLarin will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Historic Academy of Medicine, 875 West Peachtree St., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Hammonds House Museum in honor of Dr. Calvin McLarin - Attention: Leatrice Ellzey, Executive Director, 503 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310; or Morehouse School of Medicine - Section of Cardiology, Office of Institutional Advancement, 720 Westview Dr., SW Atlanta, GA 30310; or https://giving.msm.edu
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019