MOODY, Calvin Mr. Calvin Moody, 64, of Atlanta, GA passed Saturday, March 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Moody will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 14, at Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Visitation is 12 - 8 PM, Friday, March 13, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Omega and Wake Service 4 - 5:30 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020