1/
Calvin Sifford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIFFORD, Calvin J. Calvin J. Sifford, age 63, of McMinnville, TN, and a longtime resident of Douglasville, GA, and Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Carl Lynn and Carolyn Hester Sifford, 1 brother Pete and sister-in-law Sue. Calvin was affiliated with Calvary Church of God in GA and New Life UPC in TN. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife June, 2 daughters; Jeana Lowe and Tracey Russell, 7 grandchildren and two brothers. Funeral services will be live streamed on DeKalb Funeral Chapel Facebook page at 11 AM, Monday, July 13. Donations can be made to New Life UPC and Calvary Church of God.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeKalb Funeral Chapel
863 South Congress Blvd.
Smithville, TN 37166
(615) 597-9400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeKalb Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved