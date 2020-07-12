Calvin Sifford

SIFFORD, Calvin J. Calvin J. Sifford, age 63, of McMinnville, TN, and a longtime resident of Douglasville, GA, and Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Carl Lynn and Carolyn Hester Sifford, 1 brother Pete and sister-in-law Sue. Calvin was affiliated with Calvary Church of God in GA and New Life UPC in TN. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife June, 2 daughters; Jeana Lowe and Tracey Russell, 7 grandchildren and two brothers. Funeral services will be live streamed on DeKalb Funeral Chapel Facebook page at 11 AM, Monday, July 13. Donations can be made to New Life UPC and Calvary Church of God.



