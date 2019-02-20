|
TALTON, Calvin Funeral Service for Calvin Talton of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:00 AM at Victory For The World Church 1170 N. Hairston Rd NW Stone Mountain, GA 30083 with Dr. Kenneth L. Samuel Eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mr. Talton remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019