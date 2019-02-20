Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin TALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin TALTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin TALTON Obituary
TALTON, Calvin Funeral Service for Calvin Talton of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:00 AM at Victory For The World Church 1170 N. Hairston Rd NW Stone Mountain, GA 30083 with Dr. Kenneth L. Samuel Eulogist. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mr. Talton remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.