|
|
|
CHANCEY, Cameron Shane Cameron Shane Chancey, 43, of Alpharetta, GA passed away April 14, 2020, unexpectedly from a heart attack. Cameron was born October 18, 1976 in Seattle, Washington to Connie and Luis Chancey. He moved to Saint Simons Island, GA in 1992 and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1995. Upon graduating, he attended North Georgia College before moving to Atlanta, GA where he met and married his wife Teresa. He recently obtained his Associates Degree in Cyber Security from Gwinnett Technical College and was excited to begin his new career in IT at Hancock Claims Consultants. Cameron was a devoted husband and father. When he managed to find time, he enjoyed watching the Seattle Seahawks, gaming with his friends, going on walks, and anything to do with water- from swimming to creating beautiful fish habitats. Cameron is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Teresa; his beautiful children Jack, Isabelle, and Lillian; his father Luis (Georgia) Chancey; his mother Connie Chancey Williams; his siblings John, Heather, Cory, Scott, and Todd; and his grandmother Betty Norwood. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Bob Williams. Cameron had a servant's heart full of laughter and love. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to get together and honor his wonderful life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020