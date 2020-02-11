|
HIDER, Candace Sue "Gran" Candace Sue (Gran) Hider of Snellville passed away suddenly on Feb. 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Earl Hider and daughters Suzannah Heimel (William) and Katherine Keese (Baylor) and five grandchildren Hap, Owen, Britt, McKenzie, and Cadence and mother Carolyn Niekranz, sister Susie Thornton, and brother Mark Niekranz. Candace was born in Toledo, OH on July 10, 1945, attended Bowsher High School and The University of Toledo where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. After leaving college to marry Earl she was a supportive wife and mother, staying home to raise her children. She returned to college to graduate Summa cum Laude from St. Leo University with a BA in Education in 2003. Candace lived in Ohio for 40 years where she enjoyed gardening, entertaining, sailing on Lake Erie with her family, and volunteering at the childrens' schools. She moved to Clearwater Florida in 1985 to start a retail business with her husband. The two spent most of their free time racing sailboats on the Gulf of Mexico, even sailing to Cuba with friends. She and Earl moved to Georgia in 2003 to support their children and live closer to their grandchildren. More recently she traveled to Israel with her husband and friends. She was a dedicated member of Snellville United Methodist Church working in their Forget-Me-Not Ministry and serving as a Stephen Minister. When the church needed volunteers her hand was one of the first to go up, She had a tremendous faith and was an avid student of the Bible. Her memorial and celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 AM, at Snellville United Methodist Church. Condolences can be sent and viewed at WagesFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Snellville UMC 2428 Main St, E. Snellville, GA 30078.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020