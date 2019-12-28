|
|
BROWN, Candy Candy Brown, age 70, of Tucker, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A native of Atlanta, Mrs. Brown spent 37 years in the floral business working for Maud Baker Flower Shop in Decatur, Hall's Flower Shop in Stone Mountain and A Bokay by JoAnn in Tucker. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Ronnie Brown of Tucker; sons and daughter-in-law, Bill and Bethany Brown of Blairsville and Casey Brown of Tucker; sister, Sandy Davis of Braselton; brother, Iver Scruggs of Conyers; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 3854-A American Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or by visiting www.amedisys.com/donate. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 30, from 5 PM - 7 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 28, 2019