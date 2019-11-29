|
|
JOHNSON, Rev. Cantrell Celebration of Life Services for Rev. Cantrell Johnson, age 79, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 AM, Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 701 Reverend D L Edwards Dr, Decatur, GA. His remains will lie in state from 10 AM, to the hour of service on Saturday. Viewing, TODAY, Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 PM - 8 PM, with the Wake from 7 PM - 8 PM, at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. He will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. Please express condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes -SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019