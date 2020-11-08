1/
Capus Lee Hansard Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Capus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSARD, Sr., Capus Lee

Capus Lee Hansard, Sr., age 85, of Marietta, GA passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Capus was born June 9, 1935 in Unadilla, GA.

Capus is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Mintz Hansard, daughter, Donna Hansard Thomas (Dan), daughter, Deana Hansard, and son, Capus Lee Hansard, Jr., sister, Margaret Warren, grandson, Dwight Hansard, grandson, Tripp Lancey, grandson, Glenn Lancey, grandson, Josh Thomas (Shannon), great-granddaughter, Anslee Hansard, great-granddaughter, Savannah Thomas, great-granddaughter, Ansley Thomas and great-granddaughter, Emily Thomas. Capus was preceded in death by granddaughter, Danielle Thomas.

Capus was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and a true Patriot who not only respected our military personnel but also our men and women in blue. Many in the Cobb County Police family remembers Capus as the night Manager at Bells Ferry Pharmacy in Marietta. And later he retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution as a Route Manager. A graduate of Georgia Southern, Capus loved football especially the Georgia Bulldogs. Capus enjoyed cooking and reading cookbooks. He also was a longtime member of Noonday Baptist Church.

A visitation for Capus will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM, at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy. NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 and everyone is requested to dress casually (Blue Jeans are acceptable) as this is what Capus would want. A family graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 AM, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Capus' memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Hansard family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved