TATUM, Caren D. Caren D. Tatum, 78, of Sandy Springs died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Miami, Florida she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Constance Dooly. Caren attended the University of Georgia and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Peachtree Presbyterian Church here in Atlanta. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Tatum; two daughters and son-in-law, Cathy Tatum, Pat and John Bell; and four grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Kate and Matt. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Tuesday, the 11th of June from six until eight o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019