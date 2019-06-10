Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Caren D. TATUM

TATUM, Caren D. Caren D. Tatum, 78, of Sandy Springs died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Miami, Florida she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Constance Dooly. Caren attended the University of Georgia and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Peachtree Presbyterian Church here in Atlanta. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Tatum; two daughters and son-in-law, Cathy Tatum, Pat and John Bell; and four grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Kate and Matt. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Tuesday, the 11th of June from six until eight o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 10, 2019
