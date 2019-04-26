BELL, Carl Kennedy Mr. Bell, 95, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Carl was born on January 28, 1924 in Fayetteville, AK to the late Carl Kennedy Bell, and Margaret Wilkinson Bell. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 47 years Ouida Bell, children Carl Douglas Bell (Tricia), Steve Roy Bell, Dawn Rene Berry (Mike), and Sean Carroll Wood (Wanda), along with 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Carl was with the Associated Press for 46 years as General Executive and Chief of Bureau overseeing Alabama and Georgia at the time of his retirement on December 31, 1990. He loved his family and his church where he was active as Captain of his Usher team, and a greeter. Carl enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing, along with golfing and woodworking. There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel Online condolences may be left on our website at www.heritagecares.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary