|
|
BRENNER, Jr., Carl Carl P. Brenner, Jr., a lifelong resident of Atlanta, GA, passed at the age of 93, on February 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, on Tuesday, February 25, at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Dr. Chris George officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, in Tucker. Carl attended Boys High School and was a graduate of Georgia Tech. He retired from Georgia Power as Manager of Transmission after 36 years of service. He was a member of Smokerise Baptist Church and the Koinonia Sunday School class. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Carl enjoyed woodworking,model trains, musicals, gardening and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor and his love of God, family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nellie Brenner; daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Brian Chesser; son and daughter in-law, Philip and Celeste Brenner; grandchildren, Scott (Mary) Anglin, Andrew Anglin, Nicholas Brenner, Nicole Brenner and Megan Chesser; great grandchildren, Tanner and Addie Anglin; sisters-in-law,Louise Evans and Ollie Conley; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Smokerise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 or to Encompass Health Hospice, 888Legacy Park Drive, Suite 102, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1 - 2 PM, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2020