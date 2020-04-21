|
|
COFER, Jr., Carl Hubert Walker County, Georgia March 19, 1935 - April 18, 2020 Renaissance man, Carl Hubert Cofer died peacefully at the age of 85 on Saturday, April 18, 2020; blessed to enjoy an extra year with a non-COVID related lung disease. A resident of both Walker County and Atlanta, GA, he was a lifelong learner, mentor, creator, and community builder. After graduating Atlanta's Brown High School (1953), he went on to Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee and received a bachelor's degree from Emory University in 1957. Commissioned after college to serve in the U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of Captain, Carl completed his MBA from Georgia Tech. In 1963, he received his Juris Doctorate from The University of Virginia, where he was an Adjunct Professor. Later in life, he returned as a guest lecturer for the UVA Darden School of Business and the School of Law. His law career began with Alston, Miller & Gaines (now Alston & Bird) before he started his own practice in 1968. His specialty in property law grew his firm into Cofer, Beauchamp, and Hawes. In 1999, he retired to his farm, Saultopaul, where he enjoyed life as a cattle farmer and local investor. In 2011, he opened Pigeon Mt. Grill at Davis Crossroads where he enjoyed his long horn cattle in the form of delicious grass-fed hamburgers while spending time with neighbors, friends, and visitors to his favorite corner of the world. Described as "larger than life," he was a character who never backed down from an opportunity to try something new. He had several acting stints including: King of his Castle, Larry in Jane Cofer's Larry the Dishwasher, a man on the street in Wendy's "Walking Around Chicken" advertisement, and most recently as the star of John Henry Summerour's documentary, Saultopaul. An environmental artist, his massive stone works can be seen around Saultopaul and spotlighted in the same named documentary. An author of profound pearls of wisdom (p.o.w.), he contributed to the Feminist Art History Calendar with Trudy Wheeler, The Barnsley Garden Story, and Southeast Legal Transactions. The prayers of his mother, Jewell Cook Cofer, were fulfilled in the life of her beloved son. She preceded him in death with his sister, Nan Cofer Christie, his father Carl Hubert Cofer, Sr., and his in-laws John Rutherford Seydel and Jane Reynolds Seydel. He adored his wife, Susan Reynolds Seydel of Atlanta, from the minute he met her 57 years ago. He leaves her with their two daughters, Julie Cofer Hussey (Bill), Jane O'Sullivan Cofer (David Roper), four grandchildren, William Daniel Hussey, III and Carl Walker Hussey of Mount Pleasant, SC, as well as Hugh Thomas Cofer Roper and Susan Clair Mason Roper of Atlanta, GA. His life was also blessed with extended family across the country and friends around the world. He has left his earthly body, but his spirit and legacy remain always. In a sign of the times, he will be buried in a quiet family ceremony, with the life celebration he deserves at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the UVA Law School Foundation: Carl H. Cofer, Jr. Dean's Scholarship -580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903-1738. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020