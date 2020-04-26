|
CREEL, Carl Mr. Carl Legrand Creel, 79, of Brookhaven, passed away on April 23, 2020. A longtime resident of the Atlanta area, he graduated from Chamblee High School. Soon after graduation Legrand joined the Marine Corps and was very proud of his service to his country. After his time in the Corps he worked as a brick mason then eventually took over the family business, Creel Lawn & Garden where he carried on the multi-generational legacy of serving many longtime Atlanta residents. Legrand loved Georgia Bulldog Athletics and the game of baseball, especially his Atlanta Braves. He was noted as a kind, gentle, caring, and a truly humble man. Though he had no family of his own Legrand cared for several generations of family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Bertha Creel; three sisters, Betty Anne Creel Fricks, Carolyn Creel Gresham, and Janie Marie Creel Smith; and his brother, James Elmer Creel. Legrand is survived by his sister Tracy Anne Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private family interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make your donations payable to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Glenridge Ward.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020