|
|
ESPY, Jr., Carl Latta Carl Latta Espy Jr., 91, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carl was born in Jacksonville, FL, on February 22, 1928. The son of Carl and May Espy, he attended Charleston High School in Charleston, SC and was a four-year letterman, two-year captain, and all-state football player. His on-the-field success led to a scholarship at Wofford University in South Carolina. After two years at Wofford, Carl married Mary Fryar in July 1948. They soon became parents, and Carl's new found responsibilities saw him transfer to Auburn University, where he completed his degree. Upon graduation, Carl enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He retired from military service in 1972 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was a proud Vietnam War Veteran. During his time in the Army, he received many commendations, including the Bronze Star Medal. Carl received his Master's Degree in Business Education from Eastern Kentucky University and worked at Georgia State University Business School. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Carl's life post-retirement was filled with the love of his family, volunteering as an English As a Second Language teacher, membership in the World War II Roundtable, and United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA. Carl's cherished wife Mary passed away in September 1997. He later remarried Shirley Smelter in 2002. Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Latrelle Harrell; brother, Paul; and granddaughter, Hagen. He is survived by his wife Shirley; sons, Carl Espy III (wife Gwynne), Richard Espy, and David Espy (wife Margaret); three granddaughters, Parke Jones, Kelly Hopkins, and Brittany Davalos; and sister, Louise Prescott. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA. Following the visitation, a military motorcade will escort funeral attendees to the burial service at 1 pm at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens, Canton GA. Flowers may be sent to the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020