HARTRAMPF, Jr., Carl Carl Roerig Hartrampf, Jr., (86) a sixth generation native of Atlanta died Thursday, June 20, at home with his family by his side. A pioneer in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Hartrampf became world renowned for his advancements in using autogenous tissue for reconstruction after mastectomy, the TRAM flap. His numerous awards include: the American Cancer Society Distinguished Service Award for originating the TRAM flap. Graduated in 1956 Medical College of Georgia with a Doctor of Medicine, he trained in general surgery at UNC Chapel Hill followed by plastic surgery training at Washington University (Barnes Hospital), St. Louis. The Hartrampf Research fund is endowed at UNC, Chapel Hill to perpetuate innovation in surgical procedures, a passion of Carl's. He and his wife Pat have shared their extensive collections of primitive tools, furniture, maps and books with and UGA's Hargrett Rare Books Library, the Atlanta History Center and The Bascom Museum. A beloved father and friend, he was a teacher, mentor, storyteller and gracious host; he will be missed by all. Carl is survived by his wife Pat, Children: Valli Hartrampf Carter (David) of California, Carl Hartrampf III (Avery) of Atlanta and Havalyn Hartrampf Hensley (Joe) of Atlanta and brother, John A. Hartrampf. Eight grandchildren: Havalyn Logan (Lilli) Arader Merritt (Alex), Anna Avery Hartrampf Young (Wes), Josephine Michelle Arader Delille (Thibaut), Walter Graham Arader IV, Carl Roerig Hartrampf IV(Nikki), Patricia Taylor Hensley, Augusta Caroline Arader, Ralph Elliott Twiggs Hensley (Anna) and four great grandchildren: Elise, Elliot, Michelle, Bernadette and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make contributions to The Hartrampf Research Fund. http://give.unc.edu/#specificarea search for Hartrampf Visitation will be at HM Patterson and Son- Spring Hill, Atlanta GA July 14, 2-5pm. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary