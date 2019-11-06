|
|
HORNE, Sr., Carl Frederick Carl Frederick Horne, Sr., 94, of Tucker, Georgia, passed away on November 3, 2019. Fred was born in Erwin, North Carolina, on April 21, 1925. He graduated from Erwin High School in 1941, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Naval Officers Training Program, in 1945 and from John Marshall Law School in 1953. Fred was the owner of Horne Plumbing and Heating Company in Atlanta for over 50 years. He was a member of the Mechanical Contractors Associations of Atlanta and America and served as Treasurer of the Mechanical Industry Council for 25 years. A man of faith, he was a member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and elder. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Leonard and Fannie Mae (McGill) Horne, his wife Frances McCurdy and five siblings. He is survived by his children, Nancy Myers (Don) of St Johns, Florida and Fred Horne, Jr. (Jennie) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; sister Joyce Hamilton of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, GA. A service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will take place at North Atlanta Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either Clairmont Presbyterian Church, 1994 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033 or to the Georgia Tech Alumni Association-Rollcall, 190 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019