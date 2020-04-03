Services
Carl Howington


1930 - 2020
Carl Howington Obituary
HOWINGTON, Carl Edwin Carl Edwin Howington, age 89, of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home with his loving children surrounded by his side. Carl was born May 30, 1930 in Buford, GA, to the late Tifton Howington and late Barbara Roberts Howington. Graveside services for Carl will be held privately at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA, where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife of 44 years. Carl was the Owner & Operator of Norcross Builders. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Joyce Blackstock Howington, son, Scott Howington, brother, Grady Howington, brother-in-laws, CH Jordan and Clyde Compton, sister-in-law, Jean Howington. Carl is survived by his sons, Steven Howington, Stan Howington and wife Elizabeth, daughter, Susan Howington, granddaughter, Morgan Mayes and husband Matt, brother Reuben Howington, sisters, Jean Jordan and Ruth Compton, sister-in-law, Bernie Howington, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to , the Norcross Co-op Ministry, and or Annandale Village in Suwanee, GA. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020
