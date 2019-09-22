Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Carl Johnson
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Philadelphia Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Philadelphia Presbyterian Church
Interment
Following Services
Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Carl Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Carl Mr. Carl "Darr" Johnson, age 74, of Jonesboro, passed away September 19, 2019. Mr. Johnson was a longtime member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and church treasurer for many years, and served as a Seabee in the U. S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl Walter and Marjorie Lorene Johnson, and his son: Charles "Darr" Johnson. Surviving are his wife: Beverly Kathryn Johnson, son: Carl Darwin Thor Johnson (Rui Dong) of New York, New York, daughter: Lindsey Elizabeth Johnson of Hattiesburg, MS, sister: Linda Marie Compeau of Goodrich, MI, grandchildren: Lucy Lin Johnson and Max Yuan Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jack Westlund officiating. He will be placed in state at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 PM, and 6 PM - 8 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019, at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 351 Morrow Road, Forest Park, GA 30297, in Memory of Mr. Johnson. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770 - 210 - 2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019
