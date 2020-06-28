Carl Latham

LATHAM, Carl Richard "Rick" ATLANTA - Carl Richard "Rick" Latham, a longtime resident of Atlanta was born February 27, 1959, in Mobile, Alabama, and passed away on June 24, 2020. Rick, or 'Slick Rick' as he was known to friends and family, attended St. Paul's Episcopal School in Mobile. Named to the school's football Hall of Fame, he was a noted athlete in both football and baseball. Rick received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University in 1982. Rick's professional career began with Halliburton in Laurel, Mississippi, where he worked as a field engineer before moving to Roanoke, Virginia, for a position as a mechanical HVAC designer with Newcomb & Boyd. His leadership and entrepreneurial pursuits in his profession continued as a partner with Atlanta-based Stevens & Wilkinson Architecture and Engineering and most recently as a partner with Ardent Natural Gas. Rick shared his love of life through entertaining and his excellent culinary skills, a big-hearted man who happily commanded the kitchen, grill and bar for all. He enjoyed deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, hunting, watching all types of sports, and especially spending time with his wife, daughter and friends. A common refrain among his friends was, "If wealth was measured by how many friends a man has, Rick would've been a billionaire." Rick was the life of the party - known to many, beloved by all - as evidenced by the multitude of fun-loving nicknames he acquired throughout his lifetime. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur Latham, Jr., and Rosemary Bru Latham Reimer, as well as his brother, James Arthur Latham, III. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Virginia Donald Latham; beloved daughter, Virginia Forsyth Latham; brother Thomas Eldred Latham (Libba); sister Kathryn Latham Walton (Johnny); sister-in-law Lyn St. John Latham; and numerous nieces and nephews. Forsyth and her father shared an amazing bond, and together they especially enjoyed watching sports, painting and fishing. In Forsyth's words, "Dad was my best friend." Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Paul's Episcopal School, 161 Dogwood Lane, Mobile, Alabama 36608, or The Coastal Conservation Association of Alabama, P.O. Box 2890, Orange Beach, Alabama 36561.



