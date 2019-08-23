|
RAKESTRAW, Carl Carl G. Rakestraw, age 90 of Cumming, GA, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rakestraw. He is survived by his sons, Jim Rakestraw and wife Dena, Cumming, Ricky Rakestraw, Asheville, NC; grandson, Nathan Rakestraw, Asheville, NC. Carl was born in Charlotte, NC and was a lifelong resident of the metro Atlanta area. Carl was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired as a marketing manager with Georgia Power. He was a member of Briarcliff Baptist Church and enjoyed tennis and golf. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924. Share memories of Carl at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019