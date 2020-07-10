Carl Seldon

SELDON, Carl C. Carl C. Seldon was very active in the H. M. Turner High Alumni Assoc., Inc. serving as co-Team Captain of his Class (1958) and as a Life Member. He passed away on July 1, 2020. Carl, a dedicated Turner and CAU alumni, was a stellar athlete at these institutions. As captain of the Golf Team and Point Guard on both basketball teams he lead them to many championships and other recognitions, while developing into a strong community service advocate for the Dixie Hills Community. Carl performed well in other areas but is most often featured within his golfing career. Carl is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Extra Point Club (EPC), and the Clark Atlanta Athletic Boosters Association (CAABA) Halls of Fame. Upon graduation from high school, Carl enrolled at Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University) and immediately continued in sports by playing basketball and was selected Co-Captain of the basketball team during his senior year. He also served as captain of the golf team for four years. Some of his sports honors at Clark were: Won the SIAC four straight years - Individual Medalist in Golf. · Won the Florida Relays · Won the Tuskegee Relays After receiving his Bachelors of Arts Degree in Economics in 1963 from Clark College, Carl enlisted in the United States Army. During his two-year tenure in the Army, he was a member of the 3rd Army Basketball Team and 3rd Army Golf Team. Carl completed his tour of duty in the Army with an honorable discharge in 1965. Upon returning to Atlanta, he immediately began his Professional Golf Career by playing on golf tours with other Afro-American golfers. In 1974, Carl joined the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), where he later became a life member. In 1979, Carl was employed by the City of Atlanta as a Lead Golf Professional. Some of his affiliations were: · First Afro-American to Hold a PGA Card in the State of Georgia · Member of the PGA of America (Life Member) · Member of the Black Golfers Hall of Fame · Member of the Clark College Athletic Hall of Fame · Member of the 100% Wrong Club Hall of Fame · Awarded Outstanding Citizen by Lewis Massey, Georgia Secretary of State · Member of the Henry McNeal Turner Alumni Association, Inc. (Life Member) · Member of the Atlanta OldTimers, Incorporated Carl took pride in his family and loved them all immensely and he was also dearly loved by his entire family. He leaves to cherish his memories: sister, Maxine Seldon; brothers: Harold Seldon, Michael Broughton, Kenneth (Patsy) Broughton, Douglas Broughton and Stanley (Olivia) Broughton; nieces: Tiffany Lamar, Joy Lamar, Demeka Broughton and Cece Broughton; nephews: Bernard Seldon, Fred Seldon, Marcus Broughton and Marquis Lamar, other extended family members, his THS 1958 classmates, Henry McNeal Turner High School National Alumni Family, Clark College and CAU Family, Atlanta OldTimers, Golf Family, neighbors and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:30am in our Chapel. Due to social distancing protocols attendance is limited to 50 people. The service will be livestreamed on our Website for the convenience of those who are unable to attend in-person. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr. (404) 691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
