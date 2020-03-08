|
|
STIMMEL, Sr., Carl Carl Stimmel, Sr., a life-long Georgian, graduate of Emory Law School and a Naval officer, died on March 1 in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by his family. He was 81. Carl graduated from the Marist School, Spring Hill College and Emory School of Law. After college, Carl was a Naval officer for 3 years on the USS Graham. He loved being an attorney, focusing on real estate. He was a very good lawyer; smart, kind, honest and with a nice way with his clients. Carl was an excellent raconteur and teller of jokes, most of which are unrepeatable, but would make everyone laugh. Carl was an excellent husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved hanging out with his Marist friends at The Varsity or Manuel's Tavern. Carl was also a long-time member of the Ansley Golf Club. Carl and Mary traveled extensively, eventually buying a farmhouse in France, where they enjoyed many years of ex-pat living. His Navy years took him to Africa and the Caribbean, but his years in France were some of the favorites of his life. His love for processed meat products was only surpassed by his love of cars and racing. He could name the year and make of any car he saw. His biggest pleasure was Formula One racing. He went to many F1 races with his son Carl, in Europe, the US and Canada. Carl was a huge animal lover. He and Mary had several Welsh Corgis and many cats and rescue dogs. Scoot the cat and dogs Cam and Cleo will miss him dearly. Carl Joseph Stimmel, Sr. was born on December 28, 1938 in Canton, Ohio, the only child of Beatrice Tucker Stimmel and Carl Harald Stimmel. His mother brought him home to Atlanta when he was six months old. Carl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary O'Kon Stimmel, son Carl and Claudia Stimmel, daughter Kirsten Stimmel, and grandsons Carl-McKendree, William and Henry Stimmel. He is also survived by his aunt Joan Tucker, brothers and sisters-in law, dear friends in France, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Darien, GA on March 14, at 11 AM. A celebration of Carl's life will be held in Atlanta on March 21. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to McIntosh County Animal Services, 1184 Animal Shelter Dr, Darien, GA 31305, (912) 437-4242.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020