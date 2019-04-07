Services
SWEET, Sr., Carl Thomas Carl Thomas Sweet Sr. of Cumming, GA passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Linda Sweet and son Jim Sweet. Carl is survived by his children Tom Sweet (Lori) of Marietta, GA, Michael Sweet of Decatur, GA, and Carolyn Jolly (John) of Cumming, GA; his brother Richard Sweet (Louise) of Atlanta, GA; and grandchildren Thomas Sweet, Andrew Sweet, James Sweet, Matthew Sweet, Michael Jolly, and William Jolly. A native of Atlanta and a life-long member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, Carl attended Bass High School followed by Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and class of 1958. He then spent 30 years as a leader in the specialty chemical industry. He was an active alumnus throughout his life supporting both his alma mater and Pike brotherhood. Carl was the epitome of a family man. He was a loving husband and was dedicated to his four children and their spouses along with his six grandchildren. He loved his family, extended family, neighbors and had many life-long close friends. His recent community work with the church focused on supporting the food pantry and preparing meals to help others in need. The love for his fellow man, sports, social gatherings, and his deep beliefs leave a strong legacy for his children and their families to continue in his footsteps. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Intown Collaborative Ministries https://intowncm.org/donate/. Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 5:00pm. Graveside service will be held at Sawnee View Gardens Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00am. The family asks you to meet them at the cemetery. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. www.mcdonaldandson.com. 770-886-9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019
