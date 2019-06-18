|
KISSIAH, Jr., Carl William Dr. Carl William Kissiah, Jr., PhD, (Bill), 74, of Beaufort, SC, died peacefully at home on June 6, 2019, surrounded by family. He fought a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy and received care by family and Friends of Caroline Hospice. Survivors include his love of 25 years, Trudi Bratten Kissiah, daughters, Melanie Cumbee (Collin) CA and Lisa Kitchens (Jeff) GA, six grand children, Joshua, Justin, and Jeremy Cumbee, CA and Jeff, Jr., Noah and Cherish Kitchens, GA and Goddaughter, Alison Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Kissiah, Sr. and Queenie Ward Kissiah, and sister, Brenda Kissiah of Charlotte, NC. Bill earned degrees from Wake Forest College, Virginia Commonwealth University and received his PhD from the University of Georgia in 1973. He was a gifted and loved clinical psychologist for 40 years in Atlanta, GA. His faith, family and friends came first and he enthusiastically shared his love of fishing, boating, humor and the Lowcountry. Please visit legacy.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019