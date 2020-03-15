Resources
Carleton Guptill

Carleton Guptill Obituary
GUPTILL, Carleton Carleton Sanborn Guptill passed Thursday, March 12, 2020 of heart complications. Born in Maine, Carleton grew up in Atlanta and received his BA and Masters degrees from Emory. After receiving his PhD from Duke, he taught Sociology for several years at the University of Maine, later moving into the field of health planning. In addition to his life as an academic, Carleton played French horn for 15 years as a founding member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. His love of music continued his entire life; he played in various bands and sang in church choirs. The son of a Methodist minister, Carleton was a man of deep faith who believed in giving to his community. He served as a board member for the Wesley Community Center for 23 years. He was extremely active in his retirement at Lenbrook. Carleton is survived by his wife Fay Guptill, daughter Beth Potter (Lee), son Miles Guptill, step-daughter Cindy Lacey, step-son Keith Lacey (Roxanne), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Service are pending.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020
