CHRISTAIN, Carlos Carlos H. Christian, 58, of Gay, GA, passed Monday, May 25, 2020. His services will be held Saturday, May 30, at 11 AM, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park, GA. Viewing Friday, 2 - 7 PM, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl., Fayetteville, (770) 461-9222.



