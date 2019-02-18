HEMPERLEY, III, Carlos Mason "Butch" Carlos Mason Hemperley, III, "Butch", age 75, of Newnan, Georgia passed away at Southwest Christian Care on February 16, 2019. Butch was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 12, 1943 to the late Carlos Mason Hemperley, Jr. and Sara Ellen Yarbrough Hemperley. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shayla Harris. He was a 1962 graduate of GMA and John A. Gupton College. A fourth-generation funeral director, he served as secretary of Academy of Graduate Embalmers and was on the board of Georgia Funeral Directors Association from 1991-1995. Mr. Hemperley is survived by his wife, Linda Jackson Hemperley; children, Julie Tomberlin Gunnin (Chester) and Olivia Harris (Chad); sisters, Rebecca Hemperley and Bobbie Kite (Martin); grandchildren, Jackson Tutterow, Warren Tutterow, Carson Gunnin, Carley Brock, Kaden Harris, Makenna Harris, Maddie Harris, and Mason Harris; great-grandson, Antonio Merrill; brother-in-law, Frankie Jackson (Beverly); aunt, Ann Dobbs; uncle, Asa Hemperley (Ozene); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday afternoon, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the First Christian Church of Tyrone with Minister Eddie Bowen, Minister Ralph Warren, Rev. Bryan Calhoun and Rev. Terry Calhoun officiating with private graveside services will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan with Minister Gary Boyd officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5-8 pm at the Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home. All funeral professionals are requested to serve as honorary escort. In lieu of flowers, family request that memorial donations be made to the First Christian Church of Tyrone, 294 Jenkins Road, Tyrone, Ga 30290 or to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginsfuneralhomes.com. Higgins Hillcrest Chapel Funeral Home, 770-253-4723. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary