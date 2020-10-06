1/1
Carlos Serrano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SERRANO, Carlos Felix


Mr. Carlos Felix Serrano, age 68, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1952 in New York City, NY where he lived until joining the military. Carlos was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. After moving to Georgia, he worked for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) where he proudly served for over 30 years in positions from Patrol Officer, SWAT team member and Bomb Technician. Carlos formed the initial APD Airport Bomb Squad and mentored many younger technicians from other cities, counties, state, federal and military squads. Upon retiring from APD he joined the Transportation Security Administration as an Explosives Specialist and played a major role in the development of the new formed program. He was a real life Superman and many referred to him as such.

Carlos was very outgoing and loved people. He had a great sense of humor, was intelligent and quick witted. He was a loyal and fierce friend and enjoyed looking through and taking photos to capture every memory he could. He was a fan of comics, both Marvel and DC and got into sewing masks and woodworking just recently. He was great at Trivial Pursuit, especially when it involved old movies and TV shows. Carlos was also a gifted artist. Many of his works are displayed in his home. He much enjoyed trips with his friends and family to the shooting range.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Carlos Serrano and Iris (Vargas) Serrano.

Carlos is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Wendy" Serrano of 38 years, his children, Lindsey and Ray Serrano, his siblings, Edwin Serrano and Mary Carattini, his nieces and nephews, PJ Carattini, Frankie Carattini, Carlos Carattini, and Alexis Beatty, his close great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Carattini, Crystal Carattini, and Cassidy Carattini, and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5 PM - 9 PM. There will be a funeral service on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 AM, in the Rosehaven Chapel. Due to limited seating in the chapel, a livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Facebook Page on the day and time of the service. A link will be provided below.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1825 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Suite 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144, www.cancer.org

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Carlos by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com

Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home
8640 ROSE AVE
Douglasville, GA 30134
7709424246
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved