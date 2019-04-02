|
STUART, Carlos Alberto Dr. Carlos Alberto Stuart, age 93 of Atlanta, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mt. Paran Church of God-Central with Dr. Kent Hawkins officiating. Surviving are: Wife of 60 years-Mary Patricia (Pat) Stuart and grandson, Jackson Smith Stuart. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Missions Department of Mt. Paran Church of God-Central, 2055 Mount Paran Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements (770)435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019