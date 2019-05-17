|
SKINNER, Carlton Edmond Carlton Edmond Skinner born in Roswell, GA to the parents of Julian Princeton Skinner and Ethel Louise Grogan died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He is s survived by his wife, Carolyn Frances Sims Skinner. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:30pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road in Roswell, Georgia. The military memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, promptly at 9:00 am at Georgia National Cemetery (1080 Scott Hudgens Drive Canton, Georgia). www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019