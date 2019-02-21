|
WEBB, Carlton J. Mr. Carlton J. Webb President of Cox Brothers Funeral Home Atlanta, GA passed February 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 11am at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, Ga. Rev. Jerry Black Pastor, with remains placed in state 10 am. Entombment Washington Memorial Park. Viewing today from 1-8 PM at Cox Brothers Funeral Home, 380 Auburn Ave Ne (404)524-5646.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019