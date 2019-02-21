Services
Cox Bros Funeral Directors
380 Auburn Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5646
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton WEBB

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlton WEBB Obituary
WEBB, Carlton J. Mr. Carlton J. Webb President of Cox Brothers Funeral Home Atlanta, GA passed February 16, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 11am at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd. Decatur, Ga. Rev. Jerry Black Pastor, with remains placed in state 10 am. Entombment Washington Memorial Park. Viewing today from 1-8 PM at Cox Brothers Funeral Home, 380 Auburn Ave Ne (404)524-5646.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.