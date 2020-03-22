|
|
GRIFFIN, Carlyne Carlyne Griffin, age 91, passed away Feb 26, 2020. Born in Atlanta June 8,1928, she was the daughter of J Carl and Velmah Cannon. Carlyne graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta. She then attended the Atlanta Division of University of Ga (now GSU). She married her high school sweetheart, the late Jack Griffin. Jack was a long time Ga Tech assistant coach for Bobby Dodd. Carlyne is survived by her daughter, Leigh Griffin, her sister, Velmah Hilburn, nephew, Scott Hilburn and her 2 beloved dogs. Any memorial may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020