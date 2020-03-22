Resources
More Obituaries for Carlyne Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlyne Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlyne Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN, Carlyne Carlyne Griffin, age 91, passed away Feb 26, 2020. Born in Atlanta June 8,1928, she was the daughter of J Carl and Velmah Cannon. Carlyne graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta. She then attended the Atlanta Division of University of Ga (now GSU). She married her high school sweetheart, the late Jack Griffin. Jack was a long time Ga Tech assistant coach for Bobby Dodd. Carlyne is survived by her daughter, Leigh Griffin, her sister, Velmah Hilburn, nephew, Scott Hilburn and her 2 beloved dogs. Any memorial may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -