AUSTIN, Carmela On Nov. 1, 2019 Carmela Austin danced her way into God's faithful arms, with family by her side. Let it be known that she opened her eyes to see her daughter Cindy and granddaughter Kaylin and enjoyed one last taste of her Brandy before taking her last breath in their hands. Born to parents Giacomo Parillo and Philomena Rolio Parillo, Carmela danced into the world on Jan. 7, 1933 in Mendham, New Jersey. Carmela would later move to New York City where she attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, performing on Broadway under her stage name, 'Candi Parsons', in various plays including "Wish You Were Here" and even guest starred on theArthur GodfreyShow. She eventually left the spotlight for a career as an airline stewardess and retiring many years later from INPO. She served as the President of the Women's Golf Association at the Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta before becoming an active member in the golf communities of Kiawah Island, Palm Coast and Amelia Island Plantation. To her grandbabies, she is hands down one of the most hilarious individuals God created and to the family, she is truly one in a million. If there is one song that perfectly encapsulates the life of Candi Austin, it would be Sinatra's "My Way", which was appropriately played and sang to her on her last day. Her life and legacy will live on through her family: Children John Nunneley and his wife Jackie and daughter Cindy and her husband Stan King; grandchildren, Ryan, Kaylin, Michael and Davis; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jameson; her sister Theresa Cayo and her dog Lucy (the favorite child). First dance: 1/7/33- Last Dance: 11/1/19 Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com. OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019