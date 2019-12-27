|
CLARK (COOK), Carmelita Mrs. Carmelita Cook Clark, a native of Atlanta, passed on Dec. 23, 2019. She was the third girl born to Christine Hall Cook and Charlie Cook on Sept. 17, 1935 in the Peoplestown community in Southeast Atlanta. Carmelita graduated from David T. Howard High School and attended Morris Brown College. While at Morris Brown, she was inducted into the Gamma Gamma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and in 1955 she was elected "Miss Morris Brown." In 1956, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education. Carmelita pursued graduate studies in Music at Boston Conservatory of Music and later at Columbia University in New York. She earned the master's degree of Education/Counseling from Georgia State University in 1971. Mrs. Clark taught music at several Atlanta Public Schools (APS) from 1957 until 1988 after which she decided to pursue a different profession to better help students become more successful. Utilizing her last area of study, she became one of the first APS Elementary School counselors. Upon retirement from APS in 1995, she was employed by the State of Georgia as an Educational Counselor at the Lorenzo Binn Juvenile Justice Center in Atlanta. She was a recipient of the Counseling Service Award. Mrs. Clark had been a member Radcliffe Presbyterian Church since the early 1970s. Carmelita leaves to mourn her passing and celebrating her life a loving and devoted husband, Willie P. Clark, a devoted son, Winston Charles Clark, Sr. (Atlanta, GA), a granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Clark, (Fort Collins, Colorado), a grandson, Winston Charles Clark, Jr. (Columbus, Ohio); brother, Hugh Dwight Cook, (Robbie) Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 AM, at Radcliff Presbyterian Church, Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Stephens, Jr., Pastor, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., Atlanta, GA 30318. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing Friday, 1 PM - 9 PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019