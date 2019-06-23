BAIRD (Baldridge), Carol Claire September 13, 1930 - June 10, 2019. Carol Claire Baldridge Baird was a native of Georgia, born and raised in Decatur. She attended Decatur Girl's High and Georgia State College. When she was 14 her family moved to Panthersville near Decatur, where her mother took on the running of a dairy farm while her father taught school. It was while she was living on the farm that she met Litell Baird, a medical student, on a blind date. They married in 1950. They had four children whom they brought up in the Atlanta area. During her years as wife and mother, Carol was active in local, state and national politics, and served as a delegate to the Georgia Republican Convention. Her greatest pride, joy and interest though, lay in her family. She was known for her tireless encouragement, wisdom and advice to all of her family, and friends as well. She was a vibrant personality and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She is predeceased by her parents Mr. and Mrs. G. Bruce Baldridge Sr. and her beloved husband of 65 years, Litell S. Baird MD. She is survived by her daughter, Alison Baird Morgan and husband Steve, son, Stuart Wesley Baird and wife Cindy, daughter, Christie Baird Mitchell and husband Dean Mitchell MD, and son Litell S. "Stephen" Baird Jr. and wife Maria. Grandchildren and great grandchildren are Alison's son Daniel, Stuart's daughter Laura (husband Alex Stauffer their sons Wesley and Brooks) and son Andrew, Christie's sons Adam (wife Allison) and Matthew (wife Joanna and their daughter Sophie), and Stephen's son John and daughter Anne. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, June 29 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, North Carolina 27401. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 PM prior to the service. Floral tributes are welcome or donations may be made in Carol's memory to the . Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary