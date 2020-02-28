|
BASS (STEINHAUER), Carol Carol Steinhauer Bass, age 62, passed from this life to be with her God on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2020. Carol was born in Atlanta on March 12, 1957. She was the daughter of Edward and Virginia Steinhauer of Atlanta, who preceded her in death. She and her family were members of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Buckhead and friends of Dr. Harrington, the Pastor. She attended Dykes High School in Atlanta and transferred to The Galloway School after Dykes High was closed. After graduating early from Galloway, she went directly into classes at Georgia State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. Carol became a real estate agent for Northside Realty in Sandy Springs. She became a Certified Real Estate Appraiser and specialized in the appraisal of residential properties for 22 years. Later she was a partner at Accu-Intelligence Investigations, Inc.; where she was a research and background investigation specialist. She managed the home office, oversaw quality control of the product, and managed all billing. Carol was married for 43 years to William E. Bass of Atlanta. She is survived by her husband (William E. Bass). Additionally, she is survived by her son (Edward W. Bass), daughterin-law (Amy E. M. Bass), and granddaughter (Carol K. Bass), whom reside in Summerville, South Carolina. She is also survived by three cousins, Cliff Steinhauer of Stuart, Florida, MaryAnne Hudson of Green Cove Springs, Florida and Winn Ellis of West Point, Mississippi. Carol was a wonderful mother to her son Edward and a fabulous grandmother to little Carol Kay. She was a hard worker who never left anything unfinished. She was a kind, generous, and caring person. She was a fantastic cook, who was always a gracious host to her guests at gatherings at her home. She was a great communicator. More importantly, she was a true listener to everyone who wanted to share their problems with her, which many did. She made people relax and she spoke softly to them. She always gave the right answer and the correct advice. She loved having her friends and family over to her house for a party every Christmas Eve. It was a family tradition passed down to Carol by her mother, Virginia. Carol's main concern in life was for people to love one another; never teasing or bullying anyone. Carol wanted people to do something kind every day to help their fellow man. She was a strong advocate for non-violence and brotherly love. She will be missed terribly. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, at 11 AM, after a viewing at 10 AM, in the Ogelthorpe Hill Chapel at H. M. Patterson & Sons Funeral Home located at 4550 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta 30319. Her burial will occur on Monday, March 2, at 1 PM, at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia. It is requested that donations be made to the Fur Kids Charity in Cumming, GA in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020