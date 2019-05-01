Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
BOBB, Carol Carol Bobb age 79, a thirty year metro Atlanta resident was called home on April 25, 2019. Celebration of Life services for Ms. Bobb will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South DeKalb Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the South DeKalb Chapel. Memories of Ms. Bobb will be cherished by her loving son, Jay Tull and a host of other family members and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656 www.levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019
