BUTCHER, Carol Lyn On July 17th 2019, Carol Lyn Butcher passed peacefully after a short illness. For many years, she pursued her dream as flutist and teacher. She is survived by son Mark Butcher, daughter Tina Volk, grandchildren Billy and Peter, great-grandchildren Vincent and Daniela, daughter-in-Law Gail, son-in-law Juergen and grand daughter-in-law Grit. She will be missed by all. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 25, 2019