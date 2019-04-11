CUTTS, Carol Jean Carol Jean Cutts is a woman who made every person in her life feel loved and supported. In 1976 she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma and entered a clinical trial to battle the beast, cancer. Her along with 38 others put their lives in the hands of science to figure out if there was a way, they could win this fight. At this point Carol was already a mother of two, teacher, and loving wife. On March 20th, 1946 Carol came into the world, who would have thought that the infant before Albert and Jean Orford would end up changing the world and saving thousands. After successfully being a part of developing a new procedure called immunotherapy, Carol was able to enjoy a life with her son Rob and daughter Karen as well as many others along the way. She was a teacher for over two decades and worked for IBM for another 25+ years. She enjoyed traveling the world, and was a multifaceted artist, she was an athlete and consistently brought her 'A game' not only to the tennis court but to every aspect of her life. Carol was a role model at first to her two younger sisters Susan Cromer and Donna Orford. As the years passed, that list grew to many more. Her reach extended from her children to her nephews and niece, and eventually influencing great nephews and a grandson. Every person in her life would be able to tell you how genuine her love was and how spectacular of a human being she was. She was a rock not only to the Cutts family, but to many others who found solace in her words and advice. Carol's life was ended by a disease called Leptomeningeal Carcinomatosis, on April 4th 2019. In Carol's memory the family asks you to give a donation to the 's in Atlanta. https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgeatlanta. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary