DUNCANSON, Carol Noell Carol Noell Duncanson of Marietta, GA passed away in peace on Jan. 14, 2020 with family by her side. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Duncanson, daughter Kim (Josh) Roberson, nephew Joe (Jessica) Nardi, stepchildren, Jody Glude, Emily Tebbetts, and Chuck Duncanson, grandchildren Kristen Tebbetts, Cohen Roberson, and John-Hartley Glude, and sister Nancy Bolt. She was a retired registered nurse at West Paces Ferry Hospital in Atlanta and was proud of her Virginia heritage. Family and friends are welcome to a memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 AM, at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30062. Reception at the church to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Memorial Gardens at the church payable to St. Peter and St. Paul.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020
