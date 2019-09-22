|
DURAN, Carol Ann At the age of 75, Carol Ann Duran, of Roswell, went to be with her Savior on Monday, August 19th, 2019, following a battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ben C. Duran and son, Jason C. Duran. Carol, the knockout beauty, fashionista and accomplished professional had contagious enthusiasm for life. Her ability to listen without judging and to encourage without dictating made her home a refuge for those seeking comfort. Family and friends have enjoyed some of the most joyous moments in Carol's presence. It is a wonderful testimony to her life that so many people loved her.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019