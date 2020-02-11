|
KAIN, Carol "Fuzzy" Carol "Fuzzy" Kain was born to Robert Emmett and Irma Tooke Monahan, in Americus, Georgia on November 14th, 1938. She led an idyllic young life in Americus with her parents, brotherand large extended family. Her father worked for Marathon Oil, which took the family to Houston, and then Atlanta, leading her to graduate from Druid Hills High School in 1956. Fuzzy met the love of her life in Druid Hills (at church) in the mid-fifties. Shemarried Neil Arthur Kain, Jr. in 1960. Fuzzy attended Brenau and graduated from Emory University, and was a proud member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and continued, for many years, as an active alum. The young couple settled in Druid Hills where Neil workedfor A.M. Best Company. Together they raised three beautiful children. Famous for her congeniality, wit and enthusiasm in social situations: she truly never met a stranger. Fuzzy is remembered as a confident, generous southern woman. She loved nothing better than trips to the Georgia coast, the Outer Banks, traveling with Big Neil, pecans and a good bargain. Shewas happiest when cooking, reading, or gardening. Fuzzy's greatest pleasure was her family. She was intensely loved by her children, grandchildren, extended family and many lifelong friends. She loved nothing better than having all of her familytogether for special occasions. Her family legacy lives on, and she will be sorely missed. Fuzzy was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Arthur Kain, Jr., her parents, Robert and Irma Monahan, her brother, Robert EmmettMonahan, Jr. Fuzzy is survived by her children, Leigh M. Kain Glover, Kathryn Tooke Kain, and Neil Arthur Kain, III, grandchildren Lainey Kathryn Glover, Samuel Kain Glover, and her sisters-in-law, NancyKain McKinnon, and Tony Shariett Monahan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carol Kain, age 81, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away February 7th, 2020 after a brief illness. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm, Thursday, February 13th at A.S.Turner & Sons Funeral Home (Decatur). A service is planned for 11 AM, Friday, February 14th at A.S. Turner, with a graveside service to follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to through .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020