KLOTZ (Blumenthal), Carol Ann Carol Ann Blumenthal Klotz was born November 20, 1935 and died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 3, 2019 after a courageous struggle with lung cancer. Carol was born to Bertha and Maurice Blumenthal and grew up in New Orleans, LA. After graduating from Louisiana State University, Carol pursued a graduate degree in Social Work at Tulane in New Orleans and Columbia University in NYC. She returned to New Orleans as a Psychiatric social worker with the juvenile court, doing adoption placements. After marrying Hugh Klotz, MD the couple moved to Atlanta in 1965 where she continued doing adoption placements for several years. Carol's love for antiques and design led her to apprentice as an interior designer with Atlanta design legend Edith Hills. Carol created several award winning rooms with the Decorator's Show House in Atlanta. She owned Regalo Antiques at ADAC, and had customers and clients nationally. She was recently named in Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles Magazine as preeminent among the top 35 "Masters of Design" in Atlanta. Carol also bred champion Irish setters and Maltese, including one who was entered in the AKC Westminster Dog Show. Carol was gifted in opera appreciation, and knew many arias by heart. She was a board member of Opera Atlanta, and served as a judge for Opera Talent in Atlanta. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Hugh Klotz; her children Rabbi Marian (Myriam) Klotz and James Klotz; daughters-in-law Rabbi Margot Stein and Anna Ahn; her grandson Raffi Stein-Klotz; sister in law Frances Manheim; brother Michael Blumenthal; and nephew Alan Manheim and many cousins. Funeral service will be Wednesday June 5 at 11 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328, followed by interment at Arlington Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Carol can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc., PB Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary