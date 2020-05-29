LOYD, Carol Evelyn 73, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2020. Her unique laughter, warmth, and inimitable style filled a room and will be missed and remembered with joy by all who knew her. Born in South Pittsburg, TN on Christmas Day 1946, she was the eldest daughter of the late Lew Wilson Loyd, Sr. and Florence Aveline Miller Loyd. Carol attended South Pittsburg High School and spent her first year of college at Abilene Christian University, after which she traveled in Asia with her father, an importer of fireworks. The experience inspired her lifelong curiosity and creative journey. She continued her education in fashion design, moving to London to study during the 1960s. Carol settled in Atlanta and began a career in retail, eventually opening her own fashion boutique, C. Loyd Uptown, where she lent her eclectic eye to the Atlanta community. She met and later married her former husband, Robert L. Harwell, while living in Atlanta. After her only child, Leslie, was born in 1984, she collaborated with artists and craftspeople to create a beautiful home. Carol loved entertaining friends and rejoiced in gathering strong women in sisterhood, both in Atlanta and at her home in the Tuscan countryside. Carol's most treasured moments were spent exploring with her daughter; the duo delighted in wandering through markets and bazaars, searching for treasures and learning from locals. Carol is survived by her daughter, Leslie M. Harwell, of Atlanta, GA, former husband Robert L. Harwell, II, brother, Lew Wilson Loyd, Jr. (Jody), South Pittsburg, TN, sister Lucy Henningfield (Jack), Baltimore, MD, beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends in Atlanta and beyond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Leslie Loyd. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering for Breast Cancer Research or The Drake House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store