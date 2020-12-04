1/
Carol Marble
1932 - 2020
MARBLE, Carol Williamson

Marble, Carol Williamson, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Carol's love of music began early, pleading with her parents to let her play the drums, but ultimately compromising on piano lessons at the age of five. Her musical talents continued to bless others throughout her life, as a soloist, church pianist, choir member and choir director.

Carol graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Education. She was a beauty pageant contestant during college, which gave her an appreciation for bling jewelry, such as her many sparkling rings bought on QVC, assuring her daughters the stones were genuine Diamonique. Carol loved color and beautiful clothes, painted her fingernails in green polish long before it was a thing, wore crazy sunglasses before Elton John was even born, and donned an electric blue wig when she lost all her hair to breast cancer.

Carol was an educator in every sense of the word, teaching piano and voice lessons, directing kindergarten, and later teaching at Discovery Academy in Lithonia.

Carol is leaving behind her many friends at Rock Chapel United Methodist Church, the community at Linwood Estates, her long-time doctor and friend, Dr. Benjamin Abraham, as well as his excellent staff.

Carol was preceded in death by Robert Marble, and survived by eight children and their spouses, Jeff & Kim Marble, Melinda & Kerry Watkins, Priscilla & Jamie Cross, Rebecca & Dana Flowers, Angela and John Ellmaker, Jennifer Marble, Tim Marble, Trina Marble & Eric Wimer; 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in 2021.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2020.
