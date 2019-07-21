MOORE, Carol Johnson Carol Johnson Moore, was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 11, 1943 and went to spend eternity with her Lord on July 13, 2019. Carol spent her early years in Jasper, Georgia and later moved to Rome, Georgia where she graduated from East Rome High School. She attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1961. After college she had a career in marketing and real estate, retiring from Harry Norman Realtors. She was an avid basketball fan and stayed up late for every Golden State Warriors game. Carol was an active member of First United Methodist Church. Carol led bible study, chaired a major fundraiser to benefit mission work, and visited older members who couldn't get to worship. Carol loved the Holy Land and a portion of her ashes will be spread there as a memorial and in honor of the first Holy Land trip initiated by Carol for MFUMC. Carol is preceded by her parents; Richard and Virginia (Dee) Brinkman, her husband; Bill Johnson (1966) and husband; Bill Moore (2005). She is survived by her brother; Richard Brinkman (Sara), niece; Libby Medlin (Josh), nephew; Taylor Brinkman (Beth) and the love of her life great-niece Addie. A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Julie Boone, celebrating Carol's life will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 3:00 PM at Marietta First United Methodist Church. A reception immediately following the service will be held in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marietta First United Methodist Church. Arrangements in the care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. 770-428-1511 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019