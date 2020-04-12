|
|
MOSES, Carol Ann Carol Moses, of Cumming, GA, passed away on March 25, 2020 after quietly and courageously battling breast cancer for many years. Carol was a Navy brat born in Charleston, West Virginia to Delbert Cleveland and Gertrude Eleanor (Williams) Jones. She graduated from Key West High School and the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. Carol wanted to travel the world and achieved this goal in the many years that she was an international flight attendant for TWA. She was a natural singer, dancer, artist, and also an avid reader. Carol married the late Michael Howard, who was a representative for the Irish Tourist Board in Chicago. During their long marriage they lived in Chicago, Marblehead, MA., Harrison, NY, and Atlanta, GA. During their time together, they loved to travel worldwide and sail. In 2005 she married Dr. Joe (Jody) Moses from Vidalia, GA, who for many years owned a dental practice in Cumming, GA Carol and Jody split their time between Cumming and Highlands, NC and doting on their grandson. Besides her husband, Jody, Carol is survived by step-daughters, Lindsay Barbara Moses King, Susanne Grace Moses, and step-grandson Little Joe. She is also survived by sister, Sherry (Gary) Freking of Northfield, MN, Brother, Jeff Jones of Tallahassee, FL; her niece, Kristy (John) Salzl; nephews, Ben (Sara) Freking and Matthew (Rebecca) Freking; four grand-nieces, two grand-nephews; four great-grandchildren; two aunts, Mary Morton of Charleston, WV and Roberta Woods of Los Lumas, NM; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Howard, and her parents, Delbert and Gertrude Jones. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Forsyth Humane Society at http://www.forsythpets.org/. A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held a later date, to be announced. McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2020