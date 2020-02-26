|
RIES, Carol M. Carol M. Ries, 84, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away Feb. 21, 2020. A native of Orange, NJ, she was married for 64 years to Melvin A. Ries of Union, NJ. She is survived by her husband and their four children, Kenneth (Janet) of Greenville, SC, Karen of Dunwoody, Douglas (Lynn) of Weston, CT, and Christopher of Worcester, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Garrison Ries (Lauren) of Atlanta, Chad Hahn (Trista) of Piedmont, SC, Randy Hahn (Karina) of Greer, SC, Sophia Ries of Weston, CT, Nicholas Ries and Jessica Ries of Shelton, CT as well as 4 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by three brothers, Robert Strauss of Jensen Beach, FL, Richard Strauss of Cranford, NJ, Ronnie Strauss of Woodbridge, NJ. and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol and Mel moved to Atlanta in 1964, where she raised her children, before moving back north in 1977 to Downingtown, PA, Trumbull, CT and Richmond, VA. They returned to Atlanta in 1995 to be reunited with their old friends. For the past 20 years Carol was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Assistance League of Atlanta, and counted her associates there amoung her closest friends. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be Monday, March 2, at 1 PM, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marietta, GA. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Atlanta (3534 Broad St., Chamblee, GA 30341), or to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, endowment fund, (4814 Paper Mill Rd., Marietta, GA 30067). The family would also suggest that friends and family, in her memory, work a crossword puzzle, engross yourself in a good book, play with Legos, watch an old black and white movie, or make a favorite family recipe - Oxtails, as those were among her happiest activities. The family also wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors in the Critical Care Unit of Emory St. Joseph's Hospital for their care of Carol in her final days.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020